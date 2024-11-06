US Elections 2024: Trump triumphs, trumps Kamala to become 47th US President

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has scripted a historic comeback into the White House after going through several ups and downs since he lost the 2020 US elections. In that time, he was convicted in New York on hush money charges, witnessed FBI raids at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and made his mugshot into a favourite for t-shirts worn by his supporters while getting the favour of the world's richest man.</p><p>In his early victory speech, Trump vowed to “not rest until we have delivered the strong safe and prosperous America.”</p><p>He also did not forget the considerable contribution Elon Musk made in his presidential campaign, using X and his account as a mouthpiece for the Republican.</p><p>When his supporters started shouting '"Elon! Elon!", Trump quipped, "A star is born: Elon Musk."</p> <p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/united-states-of-america-presidential-elections-2024-democratic-party-republican-donald-trump-kamala-harris-elon-musk-joe-biden-tim-walz-j-d-vance-washington-dc-capitol-news-us-elections-polls-3262719#1">Follow our live coverage of the US elections right here!</a></strong></em></p> <p>He also thanked UFC CEO Dana White and podcaster Joe Rogan for their endorsements.</p><p>It looks like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamala-harris">Kamala Harris</a> was not able to impress the majority of swing state voters despite all seven of these races being tight, Trump is close to bagging all of them. </p><p>The race between Kamala and Trump has been truly intense, marked by unexpected twists and turns- drama, tragedy, political comebacks, fierce rhetoric and a historically razor-thin contest. Many analysts view this election as one of the most consequential in decades, with forecasts casting a concerning outlook under the Trump administration. </p>.PM Modi sends 'heartiest congratulations' as 'friend' Donald Trump all set to become next US President.<p>In her concluding speeches, Kamala had emphasized themes of hope, unity, and women’s rights, aiming to inspire optimism. </p><p>Trump, meanwhile, had taken a combative approach, often criticising his Democrat opponent and even hinting that he may challenge the outcome if he is defeated. Both candidates faced unique challenges. </p><p>Trump, at 78 made a historic comeback at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July, becoming the first former president to receive a nomination after a felony conviction. </p><p>Kamala, on the other hand, saw a shift in her campaign trajectory after President Biden withdrew from the election, weeks after he came under severe scrutiny following his incoherent performance at a televised debate with Trump. </p><p>Her formal nomination followed in August 2024 at the Democratic National Convention. If this lection had swung Kamala's way, she would have become the first woman of Black and Asian descent to hold the stewardship of the world's most powerful country.</p><p>And for Trump, while he stuck to his signature rhetoric style of campaigning through the period, the experts had pointed out that the fight was real close and was almost impossible to predict whose way the elections were going with key states presenting lean leads to both the Republican and Democrat candidates. </p><p>Nevertheless, Trump managed to come out on top in all of the swing states, which smoothened his path to the Oval Office. </p><p>According to the <em>Associated Press</em>, Trump currently leads Harris 267-224.</p>