US Elections 2024: Why Democrats are donkeys and Republicans elephants

<p>The US is headed to polls as the world watches <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> -- the Republican seeking a second term in office -- go up against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamala-harris">Kamala Harris</a>, the Democrat who could become the first female president of the country. </p><p>As Americans all over cast their votes for either the Republican or Democratic party, here is why the former is characterized by an elephant symbol while the latter is characterized by a donkey. </p><p><strong>Why Republicans have the elephant symbol</strong></p><p>The Republicans became associated with the elephant symbol thanks to Thomas Nast, who arguably went on to become America's first great political cartoonist. </p><p>Nast worked at <em>Harper's Weekly</em> between 1862 and 1886. </p><p>His cartoon <em>Third Term Panic</em> from 1874 is widely credited for the Republican Party to be associated with the elephant symbol. </p><p>Ahead of the midterms, the <em>New York Herald</em>, which was at the time backing many Democratic candidates had reportedly spread the rumour that President Ulysses Grant -- a Republican, was mulling a third term in office, a concept frowned upon but not exactly illegal before the the 22nd Amendment came into being. </p><p>Nast portrayed the <em>Herald</em> as a donkey wrapped in a lion's skin, frightening other animals. Among them was an elephant titled 'The Republican Vote', which seemed as if it would fall off a cliff. </p><p><strong>Why Democrats have the donkey symbol </strong></p><p>While Nast had portrayed the Democratic party as a donkey earlier, in the 1874 cartoon, he portrayed it as a fox. However, the Democratic party has been linked to the donkey symbol from the time of the Andrew Jackson administration, and the presidential election of 1828. </p><p>Jackson was reportedly mocked by his opponents who called him a 'jackass', but the 1812 war hero actually incorporated the donkey into his campaign and went on to beat John Quincy Adams and become America's first Democratic President.</p>