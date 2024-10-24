Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US govt wants half of its $20 billion loan to Ukraine to be military aid

Group of Seven countries immobilized Russia's sovereign assets in their jurisdictions after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 00:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 00:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraine

Follow us on :

Follow Us