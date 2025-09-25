Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets fall in early trade on relentless foreign fund outflows, H-1B visa fee concerns

US markets ended lower on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 05:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 05:29 IST
Business NewsH-1B visaStock marketSensexNiftyNSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us