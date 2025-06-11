Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US has to have relationship with both India and Pakistan: American general

US Army General Michael Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), made the comments during a testimony before the US House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 14:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 14:29 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIndia

Follow us on :

Follow Us