<p>Washington: A US House committee on Wednesday asked the CEOs of Discord, Steam, Amazon-owned Twitch, and Reddit to testify at an October 8 hearing on the radicalization of some online forum users.</p>.A note, a gun and a mother’s conscience led to an arrest in Charlie Kirk’s killing.<p>Representative James Comer, chair of the US House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said he was calling the hearing after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. </p><p>"In the wake of this tragedy, and amid other acts of politically motivated violence, Congress has a duty to oversee the online platforms that radicals have used to advance political violence," Comer said.</p>