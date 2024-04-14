US intercepted dozens of Iranian missiles bound for Israel: US officials

As well as knocking down drones, the US military has also shot down dozens of Iranian missiles bound for Israel as part of its assistance in defending the close Middle East ally against attack, three U.S. official said late on Saturday.

Two of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some of the missiles were shot down by the US Navy.

The US military assistance to Israel came as Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike that raised the threat of a wider regional conflict.