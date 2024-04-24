US mandates new airline fee disclosure, refund rules

Washington: The United States Transportation Department is finalising on Tuesday new rules that require upfront disclosure of airline fees and mandate refunds for delayed baggage or inoperative services like onboard Wi-Fi.

The rules, which were nearly three years in the works, will require airlines and ticket agents to tell consumers upfront about baggage or change and cancellation fees. The department said consumers are expected to save $543 million annually in excess airline fees.

The new rules require airlines and ticket agents to disclose extra service fees alongside the full fare, the first-time fare and schedule information is displayed online.

The government will also require airlines to refund baggage fees if bags are not delivered within 12 hours of domestic flights arriving or 15 to 30 hours of their international flight arrivals, as well as for services that do not work or are not provided. Airlines must promptly and automatically issue refunds if flights are canceled.

"Airlines should compete with one another to secure passengers’ business—not to see who can charge the most in surprise fees," US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.