US media has good & bad terrorist bias, says NRI-led study

Washington: The United States media differentiate between ‘good terrorists’ and ‘bad terrorists’ depending on the country’s foreign policy towards terror groups, research led by a Non-Resident Indian has concluded.

The research titled US Foreign Policy and Indexing Theory: A Study of US Press Coverage of the Taliban and ISIS was published in the latest issue of the International Communication Research Journal.

“We perused hundreds of New York Times and Washington Post articles on ISIS and Taliban over a five-year period from 2014 to 2019,” said lead author Abhijit Mazumdar, an assistant professor of journalism at Park University in the US.

Asserting that the results were startling, Mazumdar said the US newspapers would play down atrocities perpetrated by the Taliban while the same media would report regularly on ISIS-inflicted atrocities.

Both terror groups had the same goal, which was to establish a theocratic Islamic regime in their area of control, he said.

However, the US press would seldom associate religion with the Taliban even as it sought to associate Islam with ISIS, he added.