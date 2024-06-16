US Naval forces rescue crew from Greek-owned ship struck by Houthis in Red Sea

The US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said on Sunday that it had rescued the crew from the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier M/V Tutor that was attacked by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on June 12 in the Red Sea.

Sailors assigned to the Dwight D Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group airlifted the crew out on Saturday, NAVCENT said, adding that one civilian sailor remained missing.

The attack, which occurred near the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room and left the Tutor unable to manoeuvre.