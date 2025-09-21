Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Opposition slams PM Modi address on GST, calls reforms mere 'band-aid'

Congress and Trinamool Congress claimed that Modi's address to the nation on the eve of the implementation of new GST slabs was an attempt to claim credit.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 14:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 14:00 IST
India NewsCongressAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiGSTTrinamool Congress

Follow us on :

Follow Us