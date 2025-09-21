<h2>Amid tensions with US, PM Modi urges use of locally-made goods, not foreign ones</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public address on Sunday asked citizens to increase use of locally-made products rather than foreign ones, pushing for a self-reliant campaign when trade ties with United States have soured. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/amid-tensions-with-us-pm-modi-urges-use-of-locally-made-goods-not-foreign-ones-3737971">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Fast and furious': H-1B workers abroad race to US as Trump order sparks dismay, confusion</h2>.<p>Tech companies and banks sent urgent memos to employees, advising them to return before a deadline of 12:01 am US Eastern Time Sunday and telling them not to leave the country. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/fast-and-furious-h-1b-workers-abroad-race-to-us-as-trump-order-sparks-dismay-confusion-3738026">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Soaps, powder, coffee, diapers, biscuits, ghee, oil to be cheaper as cos extend GST 2.0 benefits</h2>.<p>Daily essentials and food products will be cheaper from Monday, as leading FMCG companies have slashed prices, extending GST cut benefits to consumers. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/soaps-powder-coffee-diapers-biscuits-ghee-oil-to-be-cheaper-as-cos-extend-gst-20-benefits-3737955">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Thousands of fans bid adieu to Zubeen Garg at Guwahati stadium</h2>.<p>It was as if the skies opened up in mourning as rains lashed the area soon after the casket was brought in, after fans had to wait under a scorching sun for hours. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/thousands-of-fans-bid-adieu-to-zubeen-at-guwahati-stadium-3737927">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Key takeaways from PM Modi's address to nation</h2>.<p>The PM while hailing the GST reforms, also urged citizens of the country to quit foreign goods, and start using only locally-made products. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/key-takeaways-from-pm-modis-address-to-nation-3737950">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Who is Mithun Manhas, ex-Delhi cricketer tipped to be next BCCI president?</h2>.<p>Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/who-is-mithun-manhas-the-ex-delhi-cricketer-tipped-to-be-the-next-bcci-president-3737682">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No $100,000 fee for current H-1B holders, Trump administration issues clarification</h2>.<p>The Donald Trump administration has clarified that the new 100,000 USD H-1B visa fee is a one-time charge applying only to new petitions, and does not affect current visa holders, offering relief to thousands of professionals in the US, including many from India. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/no-100000-usd-fee-for-current-h-1b-holders-trump-administration-issues-clarification-3737656">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP claims abuses again hurled at PM's mother, this time during Tejashwi's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'</h2>.<p>The BJP on Sunday alleged that abuses were again hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, this time by some RJD workers during Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/bjp-claims-abuses-again-hurled-at-pms-mother-this-time-during-tejashwis-bihar-adhikar-yatra-3737701">Read more</a></p>.<p>Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan preview | Desert Storm 2: With slate wiped clean, focus is back on the game</p>.<p>Results of past several days will hold no importance beyond bragging rights. There is everything to play for as traditional foes kick off their respective Super 4 campaigns. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/asia-cup-2025-india-vs-pakistan-preview-desert-storm-2-with-slate-wiped-clean-focus-is-back-on-the-game-3737180">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kashmir apple growers hit hard as highway closure slashes prices by 40%</h2>.<p>Apple prices have plunged by nearly 40 percent after the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained shut for almost three weeks from late August to mid September, choking supplies from Kashmir and inflicting heavy losses on growers. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/kashmir-apple-growers-hit-hard-as-highway-closure-slashes-prices-by-40-3737750">Read more</a></p>