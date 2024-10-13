US says Israel has narrowed down targets for strike on Iran: Report

<p>US officials believe Israel has narrowed down targets in its response to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>'s recent attack to military and energy infrastructure, NBC reported on Saturday.</p><p>There is no indication that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> will target nuclear facilities or carry out assassinations, the report said citing unnamed U.S. officials, adding that Israel has not made final decisions about how and when to act.</p><p>US and Israeli officials said a response could come during the current Yom Kippur holiday, according to the report.</p> .Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is the right target for Israel.<p>Israel has repeatedly said it will respond to Iran's missile attack on Oct. 1, launched in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza and the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran.</p>