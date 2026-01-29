Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US sends additional warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions

The official, who was speaking on the ‌condition ‌of anonymity, said the USS Delbert D. ⁠Black had entered the region in the past 48 ⁠hours.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 16:58 IST
World newsUSIranMiddle EastUS Navy

Follow us on :

Follow Us