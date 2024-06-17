US Surgeon General Dr Murthy seeks warning labels on social media apps

Washington: US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy on Monday urged Congress to impose smoking-style warning labels on social media platforms, citing the threat they pose to children's mental health.

In an op-ed published in The New York Times, the top Indian-American physician said the mental health crisis among young people is an urgent problem, with social media “an important contributor.” Murthy said his vision of the warning label includes language that would alert users to the potential mental health harms of the websites and apps.

A surgeon general’s warning label, which requires congressional action, would regularly remind parents and adolescents that social media has not been proven safe, he wrote.

“The mental health crisis among young people is an emergency— and social media has emerged as an important contributor,” Murthy, 46, said in his op-ed.