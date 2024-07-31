US to pursue diplomacy to avoid escalation of Israel-Hezbollah conflict

Washington: The US will continue pursuing diplomacy to avert an escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"We're continuing to work toward a diplomatic resolution that would allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes and live in peace and security. We certainly want to avoid any kind of escalation," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a briefing.

Patel spoke after a strike on a Beirut suburb that the Israeli military said was carried out against a senior Hezbollah commander it said was responsible for a missile strike on the Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers.