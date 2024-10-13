Home
US to send anti-missile system to Israel

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery would augment Israel's integrated air defense system.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 15:56 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 15:56 IST
