<p>Washington: The Trump administration is suspending all <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/visa">visa</a> processing for applicants from 75 countries, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.</p><p>The spokesperson did not elaborate on the plan, first reported by <em>Fox News</em>, which cited a State Department memo.</p><p>The pause will begin on January 21, <em>Fox News</em> said.</p><p>Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Thailand are among the affected countries, according to the report.</p><p>The memo directs US embassies to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its procedures. No time frame was provided.</p><p>The reported pause comes amid the sweeping immigration crackdown pursued by Republican US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> since taking office last January.</p><p>In November, Trump had vowed to "permanently pause" migration from all "Third World Countries" following a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a National Guard member.</p>