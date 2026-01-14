Menu
US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations, says State Department

The memo directs US embassies to refuse visas under existing law while ⁠the department reassesses ⁠its procedures. No time frame was ‌provided.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 16:57 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 16:57 IST
World newsUSVisaDonald Trump

