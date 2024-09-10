US urges Europe to raise disquiet over China-Russia defence ties

Brussels: The United States is urging its European partners to be more forceful in expressing their disquiet about China's growing defence collaboration with Russia, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday.

Campbell, who has met Belgian, NATO and EU officials from Monday, said he had provided allies with details of China's "substantial support" to Russia's military industrial base and the consequences on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Much of the support, he said, was provided covertly.

"We've asked our European colleagues... to do more and to align with us on our public statements of concern and careful indications of being prepared to take steps to signal displeasure," Campbell said.

Campbell said that simply watching more carefully certain financial institutions and making this clear could have "significant consequences" as China and Russia were attentive to the financial system and worried about potential steps against them.