Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Verified death toll in Iran protests reaches at least 5,000

'The final ⁠toll is not expected to increase sharply,' an official said, adding that 'Israel and armed groups abroad' had supported and equipped ⁠those taking to the streets.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 10:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 09:32 IST
World newsIrandeath toll

Follow us on :

Follow Us