Vice President Dhankhar likely to represent India at Raisi's funeral: Sources

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 10:13 IST
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 10:13 IST

Comments

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to represent India at the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, sources said on Tuesday.

They said Dhankhar is likely to leave for Iran on Wednesday.

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.

The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region in the northwestern part of the country, Iran state media reported.

Raisi, 63, and his entourage were heading to the city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday. PTI NAB NAB IJT IJT

Published 21 May 2024, 10:13 IST
World newsIranJagdeep DhankharEbrahim Raisi

