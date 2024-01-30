War has created a huge Arctic blind spot

By Lara Williams

The effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — beyond the tragedies that any war brings — have been felt around the world, through volatile food prices and energy insecurity.

But a study published in Nature reveals another effect of the conflict that may otherwise slip under most of our radars: an enormous blind spot in one of our most vulnerable regions to climate change.

The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet. What happens there will be felt everywhere else. Thanks in part to the albedo effect, in which light surfaces reflect sunlight, the polar regions have a cooling effect on the planet.

As the Arctic loses snow and ice and gains plant life at higher latitudes, it’s absorbing more heat, contributing to global temperature increases and sea-level rise.

With huge amounts of carbon stored in the Arctic — the permafrost alone holds an estimated 1,700 billion metric tons of carbon — it’s imperative that we understand what’s happening while acting to protect it.

Since early 2022, just after Russia invaded Ukraine, collaborations between Russian institutions and Western organisations such as the International Network for Terrestrial Research and Monitoring in the Arctic (INTERACT), which is the most extensive network of research stations in the Northern Hemisphere and funded by the European Union, have been put on hold.

That means many studies are on hiatus and that vital data from a huge area are inaccessible or potentially not being collected. For context, 53 per cent of Arctic coastline is in Russia.