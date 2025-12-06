Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

WATCH: Apple crumble and custard thrown at Britain's Crown Jewels; 4 arrested

More than three million people visit the 1,000-year-old fortress every year, with the famous Crown Jewels - made up of crowns, orbs, sceptres and other regalia - being one of the main draws.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 14:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 14:52 IST
Viral videoTrendingCrown JewelsBFI London Film Festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us