<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sweden">Sweden</a>'s newly appointed health minister Elisabet Lann, collapsed on stage, while addressing a press conference, on Tuesday, September 9. The visuals of incident, shows Lann standing alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Christian Democrats party leader Ebba Busc as they addressed the media. In footage widely shared on social media, Lann is seen listening to another speaker before leaning forward and falling onto the floor. </p><p>Security personnel at the official event rushed to her aid alongside other speakers on the stage. </p><p><strong>Video surfaces</strong></p><p>She reportedly experienced a drop in blood sugar, which led to the fainting. </p><p>Lann later returned to the briefing once she was feeling better. </p><p>"This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop," she is reported to have said. Lann left the room again shortly after but was reported to have recovered without serious injury. It remains unclear if she received medical treatment.</p><p>Several social media users posted the video from the incident online. One of the X users talked about it and wrote, "Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann suddenly collapsed during a press conference. She fell face-first onto the podium as people rushed in to give her immediate assistance."</p><p>Lann took charge after the resignation of Ankarberg Johansson. </p>