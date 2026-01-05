<p>After Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro was "captured", onboard Air Force One which raised questions regarding the country's future, US President Donald Trump on Monday said the answer to it will be "controversial". </p><p>"Don’t ask me who’s in charge because I’ll give you an answer and it’ll be very controversial. It means we’re in charge," he said. </p><p>Further he added it is a dead country now. </p><p>"It’s a country we would have been if I had lost the elections, like Venezuela on steroids," Trump said.</p><p><strong>What's in store for Cuba?</strong></p><p>Trump also ventured that American military intervention in neighbouring Cuba is unlikely to be needed because the country appears to be 'ready to fall on its own', he told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.</p><p>"Cuba's about to be down for the count," he said.</p><p>The Cuban governmenthad earlier said that 32 of its citizens were killed during the US raid on Venezuela to extract President Nicolas Maduro for prosecution in the United States. Without giving much details, it said all the dead were members of the Cuban armed forces and intelligence agencies.</p>.Venezuela crisis LIVE updates | US won't govern Venezuela but will press for changes through oil blockade: Rubio.<p>Early on Saturday, the Donald Trump <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-attacks-venezuela-what-we-know-so-far-about-maduros-capture-3850785">captured Venezuela’s President</a>, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores as part of a military operation.<br><br>This operation came on the heels of escalating tensions between the two countries with the Trump administration periodically conducting strikes on Venezuelan boats, which the administration claimed were 'carrying drugs'.<br></p><p>Trump also seemed to be eyeing another Latin American country as he threatened military action against Colombia's government, telling reporters that such an operation "sounds good to me."</p><p>"Colombia is very sick, too, run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he's not going to be doing it very long," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, in an apparent reference to Colombia's President Gustavo Petro.</p><p>Asked directly whether the US would pursue a military operation against the country, Trump answered, "It sounds good to me."</p>