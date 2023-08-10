What caused Maui's devastating wildfires?

The spreading flames have destroyed numerous homes, historic buildings and businesses on the major tourist strip of Front Street in the town of Lahaina on the western side of Maui. Parts of this side of the island have no landline or cell-phone service, according to the county government. Thousands of people are also without power. Visitors have been asked to leave the region of West Maui because of limited resources on the island. The National Guard has been deployed, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is working on the ground to distribute supplies, and Governor Josh Green has said he plans to request a presidential disaster declaration.