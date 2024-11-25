What is the new trending 'chill guy' meme?

<p>If you are someone who scrolls through social media a lot, you might know about the trending 'chill guy' meme.</p><p>The 'chill guy' meme features an anthropomorphic brown dog wearing a grey sweater, blue rolled-up jeans, red canvas sneakers and its hands tucked in pockets.</p><p>With a light smirk on its face the dog also features a laid-back attitude and a vibe that's least bothered about anything.</p>.<p>The character was created by Philip Banks who shared it on X along with a post which read, "My new character. his whole deal is he's a chill guy that lowkey doesn't give a fuck."</p>.<p>Emphasising that his work is not for cryptocurrency projects, Banks wrote on X saying, "Just putting it out there, chill guy has been copyrighted. like, legally. I'll be issuing takedowns on for-profit related things over the next few days."</p><p>The official X handle of the BJP also shared a created a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.</p>.<p>The handle shared the meme with the caption, "Chill kinda guy!"</p><p>The meme which is known for its 'cool' and 'carefree' character has become viral on social media lately.</p>.<p>An X user wrote, "No relationship, no situationship, no talking stage, no sneaky link. i’m just a chill guy."</p>.<p>Another wrote, "I’m really just a chill girl looking for a chill guy so we can have chill-dren."</p>.<p>A social media user also wrote, "Chill guy is basically a cartoonised version of Kevin James."</p>.<p>Another wrote, "When everything is confusing and falling apart but you remember you're just a chill guy that trusts in God."</p><p>Similiar memes have also been shared on Instagram.</p>