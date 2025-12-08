Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld
What Malaysia must get right in the new MH370 search

What Malaysia must get right in the new MH370 search

More than 11 years later, the search for the aircraft will begin again this month. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has an opportunity to correct what previous administrations bungled.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 09:22 IST
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 09:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
World newsMalaysia

Follow us on :

Follow Us