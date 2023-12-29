What to know about the efforts to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot

The campaign to have former President Donald Trump removed from the ballot over his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election has kicked into high gear, with decisions in two states, Maine and Colorado, barring him from the primary ballots.

Challenges are still underway in many more states, based on an obscure clause of a constitutional amendment enacted after the Civil War that disqualifies government officials who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office.

Over the years, the courts and Congress have done little to clarify how that criterion should apply, adding urgency to the calls for the US Supreme Court to weigh in on the politically explosive dispute before the upcoming election.

Here’s what to know about the challenges.

Which states have already decided the matter?

The Maine secretary of state said Thursday that Trump did not qualify for the Republican primary ballot there because of his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. She agreed with a handful of citizens who claimed that he had incited an insurrection and was thus barred from seeking the presidency again under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.