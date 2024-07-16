What we know about the Trump rally shooting victims

The assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at his rally Saturday evening, besides wounding him, also killed a father of two and critically wounded two other men Saturday evening.
Those attendees, all adult men, include a longtime volunteer firefighter and a US Marine Corps veteran. All were from the Pittsburgh area, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
One died at the scene, while two others were transported to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh and were in critical but stable condition, officials said.
As more details began to emerge Sunday, tributes and prayers for the victims and their families were pouring in, including from officials such as Mayor Ed Gainey of Pittsburgh, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Steve Bicehouse, Director of Emergency Services for Butler County, said he had set up a "portable hospital" with four of his staff members and about 30 medical professionals. Bicehouse said that he was not aware of any other shooting-related victims at the rally besides Trump and the three attendees.
Here's what we know so far about the victims.
Corey Comperatore
Corey Comperatore, 50, was fatally shot in the head after he dove to shield family members who had accompanied him to the rally, according to the governor.
Shapiro said Sunday that Comperatore "died a hero," adding, "Corey was the very best of us."
Comperatore was a father of two from Sarver, Pennsylvania, who worked at a plastic manufacturing company and loved fishing. He spent several years as a volunteer firefighter, at one point serving as the chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company.
He attended nearby Cabot Church, where he was selected as a future trustee in 2021, helping oversee issues such as church property and insurance.
In interviews, friends and neighbors described him as a "good man," dedicated to his wife and two daughters and to his service as a firefighter.
Kip Johnston, the current chief of the fire company, said Comperatore was his chief for about three years. "He was a great leader," he said. "You couldn't meet a humbler guy."
A neighbor, Matt Achilles, recalled when Comperatore asked if there was anyone in need to whom he could donate a Christmas ham. Comperatore gave one to a single mother with five children.
David Dutch
David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, has been working at Siemens for decades, according to Jennifer Veri-Grazier, his sister. He served in the Marine Corps and was a leader in his local chapter of the Marine Corps League, a service and advocacy organisation, according to a news release.
"Our immediate support continues for David and his family as he continues his recovery from this attack," said Warren Griffin, national commandant and CEO of the Marine Corps League, in the statement. "We offer solace for David and his family along with eternal thoughts and prayers for all the victims of this tragedy."
Dutch has been a longtime Trump supporter, along with other members of his family, Veri-Grazier said. She saw a picture of her brother before he headed out Saturday, wearing a flag dress shirt and sunglasses. He seemed "ecstatic," she said.
Now, he is hospitalized with damage to his liver and broken ribs, awaiting another surgery, she said.
"He was exercising his rights and went to the rally, and he didn't deserve any of this," Veri-Grazier said.
James Copenhaver
Copenhaver, 74, is from Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Records showed that he was registered as a Democrat. He is married with at least one son and plays in a band, according to his friends.
Larry Wheeler, who went to high school with Copenhaver, said that just last week they talked about Trump -- though Wheeler said he didn't know that Copenhaver would be going to the rally.
Trump was talking about immigration when gunshots first rang out. Alicia Rath, a rally attendee, said she had crawled over to help Copenhaver, who was lying high up on the bleachers to Trump's left.
Rath, 45, from Valencia, Pennsylvania, noticed that he had been shot in the abdomen and was breathing abnormally.
"Hi, what's your name?" Rath recalled asking. "Jim," Copenhaver replied.
"Jim, I'm going to pray for you," Rath said. She said she did so until two officers came to get him.
Albert Quaye, a supervisor in Moon Township, said he first met Copenhaver a few years ago at a local board of supervisors meeting, which Copenhaver attended to share concerns about a development project near his home.
He seemed to catch the local politics bug then, and kept returning to meetings, Quaye said. "He would be there sometimes with us through late-night meetings," he said.
Copenhaver was retired, according to Quaye. Copenhaver worked at the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board from 1988, when he started as a clerk, until 2009, according to Shawn Kelly, a spokesperson for the board.
Copenhaver retired as general manager of the state-operated liquor store in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, about 10 miles north of Moon Township.
Joseph Palombo, now the general manager at the store where Copenhaver had held the same position, said they occasionally worked together years ago. He said that Copenhaver loved music and was in a band. "He used to always tell me to come check them out," Palombo said. "I never did."
Quaye said he was optimistic about his friend's prognosis. "Jim's a healthy 74," he said.