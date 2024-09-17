What we know so far about the deadly pager blasts in Lebanon?

Hezbollah said it was carrying out a "security and scientific investigation" into the causes of the blasts.

Diplomatic and security sources speculated that the explosions could have been caused by the devices' batteries detonating, possibly through overheating.

Experts were mystified by the explosions but several who spoke to Reuters said they doubted the battery alone would have been enough to cause the blasts.

Paul Christensen, an expert in lithium ion battery safety at Newcastle University said the level of damage caused by the pager explosions seemed inconsistent with known cases of such batteries failing in the past.

"What we're talking about is a relatively small battery bursting into flames. We're not talking of a fatal explosion here. I'd need to know more about the energy density of the batteries, but my intuition is telling me that it's highly unlikely," he said.

SMEX, a Lebanese digital rights organization, told Reuters that Israel could have exploited a weakness in the device to cause it to explode. It said the pagers could also have been intercepted before reaching Hezbollah and either tampered with electronically or implanted with an explosive device.

Israeli intelligence forces have previously placed explosives in personal phones to target enemies, according to prior reporting in the book Rise and Kill First. Hackers have also demonstrated the ability to inject malicious code into personal devices, causing them to overheat and explode in some instances.