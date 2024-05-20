Where is Dizmar, where Raisi's plane crashed? Terrain, weather conditions

Raisi's death was later confirmed in a statement on social media by Vice President Mohsen Mansouri and on state television.

State TV reported that images from the site showed the aircraft slammed into a mountain peak, although there was no official word on the cause of the crash.

Where did the crash take place? Why did it take so long to reach the crash site?

The crash took place in Dizmar, near the town of Varzaghan. This is a rough mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, which made the search operation a challenging task.

Rescue teams fought blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the wreckage in the early hours of Monday.

Video showed a rescue team, wearing bright jackets and head torches, huddled around a GPS device as they searched a pitch-black mountainside on foot in a blizzard.

Pictures from the site also reveal that the helicopter crashed on a steep, densely forested slope.

Rescue teams from Red Crescent were spotted on a steep slope as they were trying to approach the crash site in the midst of thick fog, Gulf News reported.

With Reuters inputs