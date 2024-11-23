Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

White House officials meet with telecom executives on suspected China hack

The White House meeting was hosted by national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 03:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 03:59 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaUS newshacking

Follow us on :

Follow Us