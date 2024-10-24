Home
White House pushes for AI use in gov with eye on security, guardrails

'We have to get this right, because there is probably no other technology that will be more critical to our national security in the years ahead,' US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
Reuters
24 October 2024

