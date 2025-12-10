<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> launched another scathing attack on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Tuesday.</p><p>He termed the her hijab as "little turban" and called for her deportation. </p><p>At a rally, the president her "The dumbest governor ever in history." </p><p>"Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is. With her little turban. I love her. She comes in, does nothing but bitch ... we ought to get her the hell out ... she's here illegally," Trump said. </p><p>He also launched on her country, Somalia, terming it the "worst country" in the world. </p><p>"She comes from her country where, I mean it’s considered about the worst country in the world. They have no military, they have no parliament, they have no police. They police themselves, they kill each other all the time," he added.</p><p>He also alleged that Omar married her brother to enter the United States.</p><p>"Imagine if Donald Trump married his sister? She is a beautiful person but imagine if I married my sister to get citizenship," he exclaimed. </p><p>Meanwhile, Omar hit back on X saying, "Trump’s obsession with me is beyond weird. He needs serious help. Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead. He continues to be a national embarrassment."</p><p><strong>Who is Ilham Omar?</strong></p><p>Omar was born in Somalia's Mogadishu in 1982. She fled the country during the civil war and lived in a Kenyan refugee camp for several years before arriving into the US in 1995. She obtained a US citizenship in 2000 after her family relocated to Minneapolis. </p><p>She was elected to Congress in 2018 to represent Minnesota's 5th district after graduating from North Dakota State University. </p><p>Her policy stances on healthcare access, wage standards, student loan reform and Palestine-related issues reflect her legislative interests in labor and education.</p><p>Her comments about Israel have garnered public attention. Further, she is also widely associated with "The Squad," a group of progressive members of Congress.</p><p><strong>Who is Omar's husband?</strong></p><p>Omar is currently married to Tim Mynett, a political consultant and founder of E Street Group. The two married on March 11, 2020, in Washington, D.C., through both Islamic and civil procedures. </p><p>Their marriage came after Omar's separation from Ahmed Hirsi, with whom she shares three children. </p><p>Mynett, who has one son from a previous marriage, worked with Omar on her campaigns, while his firm received around $600,000 from her committees between 2018 and 2020 for fundraising and strategy work.</p><p>Their relationship became part of the public record in 2019 when Mynett’s former spouse mentioned it during divorce proceedings. However, both Omar and Mynett denied allegations of an extramarital relationship. </p><p>The couple later went on to establish Rose Lake Capital, a business venture they run together.</p><p>Earlier this year, Trump revived claims about Omar’s past marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen she married in 2009 and divorced in 2017. </p><p>Trump alleged that Elmi was her brother and that the marriage was carried out for immigration purposes, even calling for her removal from the United States. These claims trace back to an anonymous 2016 post on a Somali forum and were amplified by commentators over time.</p><p>Supporters of the allegation point to address records, filings, and photographs they say raise questions, but no confirmed evidence links Omar and Elmi as siblings.</p><p>There are no DNA results, birth documents, or official records proving a family relationship, and Omar entered the U.S. well before the marriage, which undermines the immigration motive.</p><p>Fact-checking organisations classify the claim as false or unsubstantiated, and Omar maintains that the controversy distracts from substantive policy issues.</p>