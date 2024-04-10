The banker on a mission to fix Pakistan's economy free of cost

By Faseeh Mangi

Pakistan’s new finance minister is on a mission to fix his country. To many, it’s an unenviable task.

Muhammad Aurangzeb took up the post last month at a time when Pakistan’s economy is enduring the most turbulent period in its history.

Lurching from one bailout program to the next with the International Monetary Fund classifying its debt as only borderline sustainable, Pakistan has Asia’s fastest inflation, anemic growth, and one of the lowest tax-collection rates in the world. As a prominent banker and JPMorgan Chase & Co. alumnus, Aurangzeb comes as well equipped as any of his predecessors to face the challenge. But that’s to disregard an array of extra factors affecting the role which are outside his control, including volatile domestic politics, tensions with neighbors India, Afghanistan and Iran, and a catastrophic position on the front line of climate change.

“Broadly, the finance minister’s job is to manage and steer the economy,” said Mosharraf Zaidi, a former government adviser and founder of policy think tank Tabadlab based in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. “It seems simple when framed this way. In fact, it is one of the most complex jobs on the planet.”

Among the most immediate of his tasks is to seal a deal by June with the IMF for a minimum three year program worth at least $6 billion. Key objectives in the negotiations for the fund will include broadening the tax base, improving debt sustainability and restoring viability to the energy sector — all steps that Pakistan has avoided for decades.

Aurangzeb cites a shared sense of urgency with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was elected to a second successive term in March. “He’s a person who wants to get things done,” he said of Sharif in an interview in his ministry in Islamabad.

“This is the time to actually capitalise on that mandate and ensure that all the tough decisions that need to be taken are taken now,” said Aurangzeb. The alternative would be “a huge missed opportunity that we can ill afford.”

“We should consult with everyone, we should try to build a consensus, but a few things we’ll just have to bite the bullet and do it,” he said.

Hailing from a prominent family in Lahore — his father was Pakistan’s attorney general — Aurangzeb, 59, went to the nation’s elite Aitchison College then studied at Wharton on a scholarship before working at Citigroup Inc. in New York early in his career. He returned to Pakistan to work at a unit of ABN Amro Bank NV, later shifting to the bank’s headquarters in Amsterdam. In 2018, he again accepted a move back to his home country when he left JPMorgan in Singapore to take over as chief executive officer of Pakistan’s largest lender, Habib Bank Ltd, just after it had been fined $225 million and forced to end its US operations for weak anti-money-laundering controls and sanctions compliance.

At the time, his return to Pakistan surprised those he worked with, since he was seen to be leaving the comfort of Singapore and a cushy role at JPMorgan for a post that few considered a dream job, according to a former colleague.