Who is SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannun, target of foiled murder plot in US?

New Delhi: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of a foiled murder plot in the US, is an immigration attorney charged with terrorism in India for advocating separatism and holding referendums overseas to carve out an independent Sikh state.

US authorities have thwarted an attempt to kill him and have issued a warning to India over concerns that New Delhi was involved, prompting Indian officials to express "surprise and concern" in response, Biden administration officials said on Wednesday.

This is the second diplomatic incident that has thrust New Delhi in the global spotlight after Canada accused it of being linked to the killing of a Sikh separatist in Vancouver in June.

Social media advocacy

Pannun is best known for issuing frequent video messages on social media, often described as threatening towards Indian leaders and the government.

Most recently, India's anti-terror agency filed a case against him on charges related to terrorism and conspiracy, stating that he threatened in a video flag carrier Air India's passengers that their lives were in danger.

Pannun told Reuters his message was to boycott the airline, "not bomb" it, and the case against him was "frivolous" and meant to hinder his new referendum in 2024 in the US on establishing Khalistan, the state demanded by separatists.

He said that the referendum initiative has been launched to "peacefully advance the cause of liberating the Indian-held Punjab (state)". Some Sikh separatists say they are seeking an independent homeland to protect their culture and religion in Hindu majority India.