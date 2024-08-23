Will ensure America always has strongest, most lethal fighting force: Harris

On the disastrous Gaza war, she said: "President Biden and I are working around the clock. Because now is the time to get a hostage deal and ceasefire done. Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself." "Because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that the terrorist organisation Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival," she said.