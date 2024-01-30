Will not allow removal of Muizzu to proceed, says PPM and PNC

Maldives' ruling party Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People's National Congress (PNC) said that they would not allow the removal of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to proceed, according to a report by The Edition.mv.

Opposition members from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) which hold a majority in the Maldivian Parliament, are planning to submit a proposal to impeach Muizzu.

They asserted that they have received enough signatures to submit a proposal to impeach Muizzu.

According to The Edition.mv, the PPM Parliamentary Group (PG) leader and MP of Eydhafushi constituency Ahmed Saleem said that the coalition would stop any efforts of the MDP to remove Muizzu from the office.

"We will not allow them any opportunities to go ahead with this. They will have to kill us all first before they can even think of removing the President from office," Saleem said.

According to the publication, MP of Mahibadoo constituency Ahmed Thoriq said that the results of the last presidential election made it evident that events in the country do not align with the wishes of MDP.

"A Parliament which is nearing the end of its term and is on its way out is trying to remove the sitting President. That is not going to happen," Thoriq added.

According to Article 100 of the Maldivian Constitution, the Parliament can remove a Sitting President through a resolution if it is submitted by at least one-third of the total number of parliamentarians, specifying reasons for the same.

The motion must receive 53 votes, only after which the President can be impeached.

The decision for impeachment came after the Parliament members acted upon their grudges over the approval of four members of Muizzu's cabinet.

The MDP and The Democrats' parliamentary group decided to hold back the parliamentary approval of the four cabinet members.

MPs from the ruling PPM and PNC initiated a protest over the issue which led a scuffle inside the Parliament.

According to the publication, the Parliament members approved 10 ministers in Muizzu's cabinet but rejected the approval of Attorney General Ahmed Usham, Islamic Affairs Minister Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed and Housing Minister Ali Haidhar.