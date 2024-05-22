With ICC arrest warrants, let justice take its course

To be sure, many people in the US and Israel will not see it this way. House Republicans have already introduced legislation threatening to impose sanctions on Khan and his team of investigators and lawyers if they were to investigate or prosecute. Some Israelis will no doubt say that the prosecutor is acting like a friend to Hamas. And the prosecution, even if the court approves the warrants, has extraordinary barriers to surmount, not least that it cannot carry out prosecutions until the defendants are in custody in The Hague. Israel is not a member of the court and does not recognise its jurisdiction within its borders or in Gaza.