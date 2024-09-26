Woman reinstated after public outrage over Chinese firm firing her for refusing to buy boss's breakfast

A woman in Shangai was reportedly fired after she refused to buy food for her supervisor. The incident sparked a huge public backlash on social media platforms in China.

The lady, who is identified with just the surname Lou, was working in an educational institution in Shangai.

Earlier this month, Lou's supervisor, a woman who goes by the surname Liu, ordered her to arrange "hot Americano and an egg” for breakfast every morning, reported South China Morning Post.

Further, Liu demanded Lou to be on standby at all times like a personal butler to serve her water whenever needed.

Lou took the matter to the office chat group. To everyone's shock, the group administrator, instead of taking action against Lou's supervisor, admonished the former.