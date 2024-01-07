Woman rescued from rubble in Japan five days after deadly quake

Tokyo: Police and other rescue workers pulled a woman in her 90s out from under a collapsed house Saturday in western Japan, five days after a powerful earthquake struck the region, killing more than 126 people.

Few details were available, but video footage showed a fleet of rescuers surrounding the site in Suzu, one of the hardest-hit villages. According to the Metropolitan Police Department cited by the Yomiuri newspaper, the woman appeared to be suffering from hypothermia but was responsive.

The woman, who was not identified, had been trapped underground beneath the first floor of a two-story house. She was rescued about 8:20 pm and taken to the hospital, according to officials in the crisis management office of Ishikawa prefecture, where Suzu is located.