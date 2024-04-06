Women who made art in Japanese internment camps are getting their due

An estimated 120,000 people of Japanese descent were ordered to leave their homes and jobs on the West Coast in the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and were sent to internment camps, where they were held without due process. At Tanforan, many lived in converted horse stalls, and many were later sent to Topaz.

Most were US citizens or legal permanent residents, and most of the camps were remote and in the West. In the camps, surrounded by barbed wire and armed guards, some Japanese Americans died because of inadequate medical care, and some were killed by military guards for allegedly resisting orders.

During these dark times, many people turned to art, and the Topaz Art School was born, where hundreds took classes in still-life and architectural drawing within the internment camp at Tanforan. The teachers were interned, too. Both Hibi and Okubo taught classes there.

Those classes provided a source of comfort, said Kimi Hill, granddaughter of Chiura Obata, a renowned artist who co-founded the school, and family historian.