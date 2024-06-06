World leaders, veterans commemorate D-Day's 80th anniversary in Normandy

Among those who will take part is 101-year old Bob Gibson, who was in the second wave of soldiers to land on Normandy's Utah beach.

"It's like it happened yesterday. You wouldn't believe what I have seen. Terrible. Some of the young fellows never reached the major beach... sometimes it wakes you up at night", he told Reuters.

Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Britain's King Charles, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and many others will take part in the day of tributes, set to start at around 0830 GMT with a British ceremony in Ver-sur-Mer.

But Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, touching off Europe's biggest armed conflict since World War II, was not invited.

"Ukraine needs the support from the Europeans and the allies like France and the other European states needed it to defeat Nazism", a European diplomat said, stressing it was important Zelenskiy will be there.

"From all those that are present in Normandy today, only Zelenskiy and the few veterans still alive know what war really is", the diplomat added.

At the British ceremony, veterans were applauded as they filed into the event to take their seats, which were decorated with bright red poppies.

With war also raging in the Middle East and elsewhere, some of the visitors wished for peace, as they paid their tribute to fallen soldiers at the US cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer.

"It's very moving to see that so many young men are buried here", said 66-year old Brigitte Perdrix, from the nearby city of Trouville. "A tribute to them would be for the atrocities and wars ongoing now to stop. It would be like a rose placed on each grave."