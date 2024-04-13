Iran-Israel row Live: Explosive device blows up car in Damascus near embassy, says reports

Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy in Syria on April 1 in a strike that Iran said killed seven of its military advisers, including three senior commanders, marking a major escalation in Israel's war with its regional adversaries.
This week, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Israel "must be punished and it shall be", saying it was tantamount to an attack on Iranian soil. Israel has not confirmed it was responsible, but the Pentagon has said it was.
The attack, which killed a top Iranian general, marked an escalation in the violence that has spread through the region since the Gaza war began. Tehran has carefully avoided any direct role in the regional spillover, while backing groups which have waged attacks from Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon.
(Source: Reuters)
For decades, Israel and Iran have fought a shadow war across the Middle East, trading attacks by land, sea, air and in cyberspace.
Iran has largely used foreign proxies to strike Israeli interests, while targeted assassinations of Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists have been a key part of Israel’s strategy.
Read here
An explosive device blew up a car in Damascus, Syrian state media said on Saturday.
Security incidents, including blasts targeting military or civilian vehicles, occur intermittently in Damascus. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast or who it targeted.
(Source: AFP)
The Netherlands will close its embassy in Tehran on Sunday as a precaution, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, citing the rising tensions between Iran and Israel.
The Ministry added that it would decide on Sunday whether the embassy would reopen on Monday.
(Source: Reuters)