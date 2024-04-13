JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

LIVE
Iran-Israel row Live: Explosive device blows up car in Damascus near embassy, says reports

After suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy in Syria on April 1 killing seven of its military advisers, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Israel 'must be punished and it shall be', saying it was tantamount to an attack on Iranian soil. Israel has not confirmed it was responsible, but the Pentagon has said it was. As a threat of Iran's attack looms over Israel, the US has vowed an unconditional support to the latter. Track all the latest updates here with DH!
Last Updated 13 April 2024, 09:31 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
08:1813 Apr 2024

Explosive device blows up car in Damascus near Iran embassy, says reports

02:4313 Apr 2024

US President Joe Biden told on Friday that he expected Iran to launch an attack on Israel “sooner than later”.

02:4013 Apr 2024

Fear that Iran could soon launch an attack on Israel has prompted the United States to announce that it was sending reinforcements to the Middle East

02:4013 Apr 2024

Lufthansa stops using Iran airspace and keeps halt on Tehran flights, reports AFP

Let's Recap | What has led to Iran's retaliation against Israel?

  • Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy in Syria on April 1 in a strike that Iran said killed seven of its military advisers, including three senior commanders, marking a major escalation in Israel's war with its regional adversaries.

  • This week, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Israel "must be punished and it shall be", saying it was tantamount to an attack on Iranian soil. Israel has not confirmed it was responsible, but the Pentagon has said it was.

  • The attack, which killed a top Iranian general, marked an escalation in the violence that has spread through the region since the Gaza war began. Tehran has carefully avoided any direct role in the regional spillover, while backing groups which have waged attacks from Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon.

(Source: Reuters)

09:3113 Apr 2024

Video shows helicopter raid on ship near Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.

09:0313 Apr 2024

Iran and Israel have a long history of clandestine attacks

For decades, Israel and Iran have fought a shadow war across the Middle East, trading attacks by land, sea, air and in cyberspace.

Iran has largely used foreign proxies to strike Israeli interests, while targeted assassinations of Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists have been a key part of Israel’s strategy.

Read here

08:1813 Apr 2024

Explosive device blows up car in Damascus near Iran embassy, says reports

An explosive device blew up a car in Damascus, Syrian state media said on Saturday.

Security incidents, including blasts targeting military or civilian vehicles, occur intermittently in Damascus. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast or who it targeted.

(Source: AFP)

07:3713 Apr 2024

The Netherlands to close embassy in Tehran on Sunday as precaution

The Netherlands will close its embassy in Tehran on Sunday as a precaution, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, citing the rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

The Ministry added that it would decide on Sunday whether the embassy would reopen on Monday. 

(Source: Reuters)

(Published 13 April 2024, 02:40 IST)
World newsIranPalestineHamasGazaHezbollahIsreal

Follow us on