Xi says China willing to be a partner, friend with the US

<p>Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping said a successful partnership between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> is an opportunity for the two countries to be enablers for each other's development rather than an obstacle, according to state media on Wednesday.</p><p>"China is willing to be a partner and friend with the United States. This will benefit not only the two countries, but the world," Xi said in remarks from a letter to the 2024 annual awards dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations, according to a <em>CCTV</em> news report.</p><p>Xi pointed out that China-US relations are among the most important bilateral relations in the world, which have a bearing on the future and destiny of mankind, according to the letter.</p><p>The two countries have been at odds over national security concerns, ongoing trade spats as well as China's actions in the South China Sea and intensified military drills around Taiwan.</p><p>Trade relations soured over the past year and have centred around issues including restrictions on electric vehicles and advanced semiconductors.</p><p>"China has always handled China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and has always believed that the success of China and the United States is an opportunity for each other," Xi said.</p>