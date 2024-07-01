Home
Xi says China willing to promote more mature, stable Sino-Australia partnership

A healthy and stable development of Sino-Australia relations is conducive to regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity, Xi added.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 03:34 IST
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 03:34 IST

Beijing: China's President Xi Jinping said on Monday his country is willing to work with Australia to promote the building of a more mature, stable and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, state news agency Xinhua reported.

A healthy and stable development of Sino-Australia relations is conducive to regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity, Xi added.

Xi made the remarks in his congratulatory message to Australia's new Governor-General Sam Mostyn. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Published 01 July 2024, 03:34 IST
World newsChinaAustraliaXi Jingping

