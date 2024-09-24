Yunus faces protests in New York over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi nationals in New York gathered outside the hotel where Head of Bangladesh's interim government, Mohammad Yunus arrived on Monday, and chanted slogans against him over attacks on minorities in the country, reported news agency ANI.
Yunus is in the US to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.
Amid chants of 'Step Down', the protesters alleged that Yunus came to power "with dirty politics."
"Dr Mohammad Yunus took the power unconstitutionally, illegally. He captured power with dirty politics and a lot of people have been killed. So far, our elected PM Sheikh Hasina has not resigned. We request UN humbly that he did not represent Bangladeshi people here," Sheikh Jamal Hussain, one of the protesters told ANI.
Another protestor raised the issue of attack on minorities in the country and said, "We believe in a secular democracy. After he took the power by force, he started killing Hindus, Muslims, Christians...Our people are not safe in Bangladesh."
Calling Yunus an "illegal, unelected person", one of the protesters Dr Rahman said, "I am here to protest the illegal, unelected person representing 117 million people of Bangladesh. He is not elected, he has been appointed by students. He doesn't care about minorities or anybody. He has illegally occupied the country."
The 84-year-old Nobel laureate was sworn-in on August 8 as the head of an interim government following the toppling of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government and the dissolution of parliament. He is also a longtime critic of Hasina, who fled to India following the political turmoil in Dhaka.
Yunus was sworn in as the chief advisor - a position equivalent to prime minister. Other advisors were selected in consultation with student leaders, the military, and civil society representatives.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 24 September 2024, 05:09 IST