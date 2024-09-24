Yunus faces protests in New York over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi nationals in New York gathered outside the hotel where Head of Bangladesh's interim government, Mohammad Yunus arrived on Monday, and chanted slogans against him over attacks on minorities in the country, reported news agency ANI.

Yunus is in the US to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Amid chants of 'Step Down', the protesters alleged that Yunus came to power "with dirty politics."

"Dr Mohammad Yunus took the power unconstitutionally, illegally. He captured power with dirty politics and a lot of people have been killed. So far, our elected PM Sheikh Hasina has not resigned. We request UN humbly that he did not represent Bangladeshi people here," Sheikh Jamal Hussain, one of the protesters told ANI.