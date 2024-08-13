Yunus’s govt scraps commemoration, but Sheikh Hasina calls for observing Bangabandhu’s death anniversary

New Delhi: Bangladesh's deposed prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday called upon the people of her country to observe August 15 as the National Day of Mourning although the interim government that succeeded her regime had decided against it.

Sheikh Hasina issued the appeal from an undisclosed location in India even as Bangladesh’s interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus cancelled the public holiday on the occasion of the National Day of Mourning. She demanded punishment for the people responsible for the violence, arson, and killings in the name of the recent agitation by the students against reservation in government jobs.

She also called upon the people of her nation to bring to justice the people, who recently vandalised the Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondi in Dhaka.