Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Zayn Malik postpones US tour dates after One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's death

Payne, 31, died on Wednesday after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, shocking fans of the boy band, one of the most popular of all time.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 22:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 22:01 IST
World newsEntertainment NewsZayn Malik

Follow us on :

Follow Us